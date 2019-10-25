Woman gets kicked out of casino — then drives an RV into it, Las Vegas area cops say

A 50-year-old woman — upset after a Las Vegas area casino ejected her — drove an RV into the front of the building Friday morning, according to police.

“A little bit farther and it would have been into the table games,” North Las Vegas police spokesman Eric Leavitt said of the crash at the Cannery casino and hotel, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal.

The large RV smashed into the casino’s main entrance around 5:20 a.m., hitting and critically injuring a 66-year-old janitor who works at the casino, KTNV reports.

The North Las Vegas Fire Department said the worker was taken to the hospital, KSNV reports.

“Our highest concern right now is for the welfare of our team member, and we are currently in touch with the team member and his family to ensure he is getting the best of care,” said a spokesman for Boyd Gaming, the company that owns the Cannery, according to KSNV.

The casino remains open but the front entrance is closed, according to KTNV.

The driver was arrested, KTNV reported, adding that “it is not believed that she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at this time.”

Workers told police “the woman kept hitting the gas even after she struck the custodian and was stuck inside the entrance, and that employees had to remove the woman from the RV to get her to stop,” FOX5 reports.

Leavitt said the janitor was under the vehicle and is now in critical condition, according to FOX5.

“I pull up and it looks like something right out of a movie,” Stefan Meeder of San Diego said after coming upon the scene, according to the Review Journal. “You can’t believe someone would drive such a lime green, 1972 RV right through the front door of the Cannery.”

Police said the RV driver, who was not identified, could be charged with attempted murder, FOX5 reports.