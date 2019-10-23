Teen tries to sell cops World Series tickets for nonexistent seats, Texas police say

A Georgia teenager is accused of trying to sell fake World Series tickets just before the first game of the series on Tuesday, media outlets report.

But his plan had some errors.

Christopher Cross, 18, walked up to two people outside Minute Maid Park in Houston, offering them three tickets for $400 each, KPRC reported. However, the two “customers” were actually undercover police, the Houston TV station reported.

When police showed the tickets to Houston Astros security personnel, they determined the seats and the sections listed on the tickets don’t exist, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Cross was charged with trademark counterfeiting and released from jail on $100 bond, records show.

Kayla Ramsey of Midtown Tickets said buyers should require sellers to meet them at the gate to confirm the tickets are real, according to KTRK.

“Any high-profile event that comes here, there’s a problem with fake tickets,” Ramsey told KTRK.