Cyclist pushes fiancee out of the way before being hit, killed by car, Texas cops say

A Texas woman says her fiancee sacrificed his life to push her to safety while they were out riding bikes Monday night, police say.

The young couple were riding their bikes on Barbers Hill in Harris County when the man was alerted to a car approaching them from behind, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet.

The man pushed his fiancee out of the way just moments before the car struck him from behind, ultimately killing him, police say. His fiancee survived.

Police did not immediately release the victim’s name, but family members have identified him to KTRK as Devin Custer, age 27.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“He reached behind me and pushed me out of the way. He ended up getting hit,” Custer’s fiancee, Stephanie Thompson, told KTRK.

They were less than a mile from home on their normal biking route when the accident happened and less than a year out from their wedding day, the news outlet reported.

Officials said in a tweet Custer was not wearing a helmet or reflective gear. The driver of the car stayed at the scene of the accident, police say, and an investigation is ongoing.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses.