‘Austin City Limits’ apologizes for crude reply to Trump’s ‘lynching’ tweet

After President Donald Trump’s tweet Tuesday morning referencing his impeachment inquiry as a “lynching,” Texas’ longest-running music program released a tweet they have since apologized for.

“I can’t wait to see your fat ass behind bars,” a tweet from the Austin City Limits account said. The tweet has since been deleted.

Austin City Limits issued an apology shortly after.

Earlier today a tweet was accidentally sent from this account. We apologize - it was certainly not intentional and does not express the views of @acltv. — Austin City Limits (@acltv) October 22, 2019

Trump’s tweet sparked controversy, because of his comparison to a dark period in the country’s history. He was reportedly warned against “making the comparison,” Fox 7 Austin reported.

Twitter users joked about an intern sending the now-deleted Tweet from Austin City Limits account.

“Please don’t fire that intern,” one tweet read.

“I’d suggest y’all to stay out of politics and fire that intern. No matter your views it just doesn’t present a clean business practice,” another person tweeted.