Child has ‘permanent injuries’ after getting wrong injection at SC hospital, suit says

A newborn was left seriously injured after a mix-up at a South Carolina hospital, a lawsuit says.

Parents Daniel and Sarah Spencer say a nurse accidentally gave their baby the wrong injection, according to a lawsuit filed last week against Prisma Health-Upstate and its Greer Memorial Hospital facility.

The child “immediately went into respiratory distress requiring transfer to an outside facility for neonatal intensive care,” the common pleas court filing says.

In response to the lawsuit, Prisma Health said it “doesn’t comment on pending litigation,” according to The Greenville News.

“Prisma Health takes the care of each patient very seriously and strives to provide the best care possible,” spokeswoman Sandy Dees told the newspaper in a statement. “Based on patient privacy laws and pending litigation, we are not able to provide any additional information on this case.”

The parents say events unfolded just after the “otherwise healthy” child was born at Greer Memorial Hospital in October 2017.

“Immediately following the delivery ..., a nurse inadvertently injected the newborn with Methergine instead of the intended Vitamin K injection,” according to the lawsuit, which alleges negligence.

Methergine, a brand name of the drug methylergonovine, helps moms stop bleeding after birth, according to Mayo Clinic.

The baby should have instead received vitamin K, according to the lawsuit.

Children are born with a low amount of the vitamin, which means their bodies have trouble forming blood clots, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

Though methylergonovine rarely has been mistaken for vitamin K, “such events are potentially serious as deaths have been reported in the past,” according to an article on the National Institutes of Health website.

“Because of the potential for serious adverse events, vigilance is required to prevent accidental administration of methylergonovine to the neonate as a result of possible confusion with vitamin K in the early post-partum period,” the article says.

After the South Carolina newborn got the wrong injection, the child was left with “severe and permanent injuries,” according to the lawsuit.

The baby’s parents are seeking damages and “have suffered and will continue to suffer great pain, humiliation, mental anguish, distress and loss of enjoyment of life,” the court filing says.

The hospital is in Greer, roughly 12 miles northwest of Greenville.