Flames threaten multimillion-dollar Southern California homes as brush fire rages

Residents who had been trying to hold off a brush fire in the Pacific Palisades near Los Angeles, California, flee as the flames roar up the side of a canyon. Screengrab from KABC video

Residents were evacuating a swift-moving brush fire that climbed steep terrain and threatened homes late Monday morning in Pacific Palisades near Los Angeles before crews began to gain the upper hand on the blaze..

The fire roaring up a canyon was licking at homes just after 11 a.m. Monday as 150 firefighters on the ground and above were attacking the blaze. Live footage from Los Angeles television station KABC showed the flames’ march up the steep grade as airborne water drops targeted the fire’s leading edge.

Thirty-five acres had burned by noon under calm winds, but with low humidity and temperatures along the coast near Malibu at 86 degrees, firefighters were waging an aggressive attack on the flames.

Aerial images from KABC showed dense white smoke pluming over the hillside neighborhood in the 800 block of Palisades Drive as helicopters continued their water assault.

No structures had been lost, in what Los Angeles fire officials have dubbed the Palisades Incident. No injuries were reported and crews appeared to be winning containment of the blaze. But those crews were expected to be on scene at Palisades Drive near Charmel Lane and Vista Grande Drive for the next eight to 12 hours, Los Angeles County fire officials told KABC television.

The fire’s cause was not immediately known but quickly went to a first alarm as Los Angeles County crews joined Los Angeles fire Department crews on the fire lines. A group of about seven people trying to fight the fire with garden hoses from a home’s roof were forced to run for their lives early into the battle. One family frantically backed a car onto a neighborhood street as flames leaped atop the canyon and toward backyards.

Minutes later, some of those residents returned with high-pressure hoses joining firefighters’ hose line attack, KABC showed.

The fire on a calm day in the Southland came after red flag warnings over the weekend throughout Southern California that had residents, firefighters and Southern California Edison on alert.

Warm and windy weather is expected through the week in the Los Angeles area.

“When it’s windy and dry like this, very little spark or ember can start a fire, and it can get out of control before we can get on it,” Los Angeles County firefighter Jeffrey Ziegler told KABC. “We do everything we can. We put engines and helicopters, and aircraft on it, but the windier it is, the harder it is to catch these fires early, so that’s why we ask people to be extra careful right now.”