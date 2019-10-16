Tropical system’s odds of development rise to 50% and northern Florida is in projected path

Five-day tropical outlook as of 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 National Hurricane Center

The hurricane center is monitoring a tropical system with increased odds of formation that’s projected to pass over Florida, the National Hurricane Center said in its 2 p.m. EDT update.

The system over Mexico is a broad area of low pressure with a 50% chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next two to five days, the NHC said.

If it does become a tropical depression, it could then develop further into a tropical storm once it gains maximum sustained winds of 39 mph, and would then receive the name “Nestor.”

The system is forecast to emerge over the Bay of Campeche later Wednesday where are conditions are ideal for tropical cyclone development.

“Gradual development is possible, and a tropical or subtropical cyclone could form late this week over the western or central Gulf of Mexico while the system is moving generally northeastward,” said U.S. Navy hurricane specialist Dave Roberts.

The system’s northeasterly movement puts it on a path to pass over northern Florida.

Meteorologists expect the system to produce gusty winds and heavy showers along the northern Gulf Coast on Friday and Saturday.

Also, the hurricane center was monitoring Tropical Depression 15, which was about 90 miles north of the Cabo Verde Islands, until it dissipated Wednesday morning, the NHC said.