Red paint defacing Revolutionary War hero statue bewilders North Carolina cops

A monument in a North Carolina city was defaced, but it’s unclear why.

The statue of Cornelius Harnett in Wilmington was vandalized with red spray paint at about 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene and quickly arrested 25-year-old Francisco Amieva, police said.

But the man’s reasoning behind the defacement is a bit of a mystery.

Confederate monuments have recently been targets of such acts, and two in Wilmington were defaced with paint over the summer, The News & Observer reported.

However, this monument was erected to honor those who fought against the Stamp Act in 1766, police say.

Cornelius Harnett was a leader in the resistance to the Stamp Act and a North Carolina representative to the Continental Congress, according to the Biographical Directory of the United States Congress.

He also died in prison after being captured by the British when they occupied Wilmington, the biography says.

Amieva is charged with injury to real property, defacing public monuments, wearing a mask on public property and resist/delay/obstruct, police said.