Robber wanted money — but got a beating from bank teller instead, Texas video shows

Bank teller Jill Beatty is being called a hero by Abilene, Texas Police Chief Stan Standridge after she thwarted a bank robbery last week, according to KTAB/KRBC.

Beatty arrived to work at First State Bank on Sept. 24, according to police. Surveillance video showed the moment when the robber “startled the bank employee on her way into the bank and forced her into the building at gunpoint.”

Beatty reportedly spent more than 15 minutes in the bank alone with the robber before a coworker arrived, per KTXS-12.

“She is a remarkable citizen. She showed remarkable calm. She never lost her head. She in fact negotiated with him,” Standridge told KTXS-12.

When her coworker arrived, Beatty attacked the robber and a struggle ensued, police said.

“During the assault, Beatty was hit on the head with the suspect’s firearm but sustained only minor injuries and the other employee was unscathed,” KTAB/KRBC reported. Standridge said Beatty went into “momma bear mode,” according to the news outlet.

Because of her actions, the robber left the bank without any money, police reported. She was also awarded a “Certificate of Commendation” on Tuesday, per KTXS-12.

Abilene Police believe the suspect is responsible for two other robberies at the same bank in different areas in 2015 and 2016.

KTXS-12 reached out to Beatty for comment, however, she declined.