3 inmates caught in North Carolina after escaping Ohio jail; fourth still on the run

ABC11 reports that three escaped inmates from Ohio were caught at The Red Roof Inn in Cary, NC early Monday morning Sept. 30, 2019. One inmate remains at large.

One escaped jail inmate was still on the loose Monday morning after three others were recaptured in North Carolina, officials say.

The four men were in custody in Ohio when they used a “homemade weapon” to overpower corrections officers early Sunday, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook. The inmates managed to escape through a “secured door,” officials say.

They got into a nearby car that someone had left for them, reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

By Monday morning, the group had been tracked to a Red Roof Inn about 375 miles away in Cary, North Carolina.

There, officials caught three of the fugitives, identified as Brynn Martin, Christopher Clemente and Troy McDaniel Jr., according to the town of Cary.

“We have learned that Lawrence R. Lee III is also believed to have accompanied the three males who have been apprehended and fled from the officers at the time of arrests,” the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials say anyone who comes in contact with Lee should call 911.

The other three inmates were taken to the Wake County jail and are waiting to be extradited to Ohio, according to the town of Cary.

This isn’t the first time this type of incident has happened at the Gallia County jail, about 100 miles southeast of Columbus.

“One of the fugitives, Brynn K. Martin, 40, had previously escaped from the same jail, the sheriff said,” according to The New York Times.

Martin had been charged with breaking and entering, receiving stolen property, two counts of failure to appear and escape; Clemente with for complicity to trafficking in drugs; McDaniel with failure to appear in court for non-support of dependents; Lee with identity fraud, obstructing official business and assault, according to WSAZ in West Virginia.

