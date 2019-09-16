Couple who stole steaks and crab legs were tracked by helicopter, Oklahoma cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man and woman in Oklahoma were arrested after police say they used a child to steal surf-and-turf ingredients from an area grocery store on Sunday.

Employees at Reasor’s grocery store in Tulsa say the couple used a child to push a shopping cart out of the store, KTUL reported.

Police say that cart contained $250 worth of stolen ribeye steaks and crab legs, according to the news outlet.

Police say Brittany Gant, Cornelius Carter and the child left the store in a white Toyota Camry, which police later attempted to pull over for running a red light, but the driver — identified as Gant — wouldn’t stop, KWTV reported.

Police say Gant crashed the car into a curb then got out of the car and tried to run and hide from police, but she stopped when she realized a Tulsa Police Department helicopter was following her, according to the news outlet. Carter and his son were also passengers in the car.

Officials say the Camry had been stolen, KTUL reported.

Gant and Carter were arrested, KRMG reported. Gant is charged with a number of offenses including child endangerment, driving a stolen car and eluding. Carter was arrested for “having a fake gun after a felony conviction,” according to the news outlet.