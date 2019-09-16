National
Train wedges man against platform after tumble onto tracks, San Francisco rescuers say
A man using a walker took a tumble onto Bay Area Rapid Transit tracks at a San Francisco station Sunday afternoon — moments before a train arrived, KPIX reported.
The oncoming train pinned the man against the platform at the Balboa Park Station at 1:45 p.m., KNTV reported.
San Francisco firefighters applied tourniquets to the trapped man’s legs and rescued him from between the train and platform, a fire department post on Twitter says.
Firefighters took the man to a trauma center in critical condition, the department reported.
The accident shut down BART train service for about an hour Sunday afternoon, KGO reported.
The Balboa Park station reopened at 2:30 p.m., though some delays continued since trains were using only a single track near the station, The Mercury News reported.
