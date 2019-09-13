Wife of Texas football coach says she was called racial slurs by LSU fans, posts video

Is Texas back? Tom Herman answers that ... The Texas Longhorns took a significant step Saturday in winning the Red River Showdown over Oklahoma. It begged the question whether Texas is back. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Texas Longhorns took a significant step Saturday in winning the Red River Showdown over Oklahoma. It begged the question whether Texas is back.

After LSU’s defeat of the Texas Longhorns in Week 2 of the college football season, a wife of one the head coaches shared a jarring video to Twitter.

Michelle Herman, who is married to Texas head coach Tom Herman, says she received calls from unknown numbers — and was called racial epithets before the game this past Saturday, The Advocate reported.

According to Yahoo Sports, “a picture of a staff phone number list from two years ago got released onto Instagram, which meant a flood of calls from LSU fans to the Texas coaches.”

Michelle Herman took to her Twitter on Friday morning where she explained the situation and posted a pair of videos showing the calls.

One video, which Michelle Herman re-uploaded to Twitter after blurring the caller’s phone number, shows her speaking in Spanish as the person on the other end of the line says “I’m trying to speak English right now.”

I’m reposting the first video, but this time I’m going to be #classy and #dobetter by following @Twitter guidelines to protect the poor racist.



On to Rice, vámonos! #HookEm pic.twitter.com/lHHglPp7sj — Michelle Herman (@belletjh) September 12, 2019

In that video, a man is heard saying a slur used against Hispanic people.

A second video shows a caller — who opened with “hola” — telling Herman “This is America, speak English. Thank you.”

“Are we allowed to speak Spanish in Louisiana?” she asked.

Question @susanloveslsu55 are we allowed to speak Spanish in Louisiana? Asking for myself, b/c next year I’m bringing the whole familia. Can we come to your tailgate Susan? I promise we’ll #dobetter and be #classy pic.twitter.com/Qzse7xMQpN — Michelle Herman (@belletjh) September 12, 2019

Tom Herman has not publicly commented on the phone call or his wife’s post, according to The Advocate.

