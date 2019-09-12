Knife-wielding man runs into Oklahoma hospital, hides in women’s bathroom, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

An Oklahoma City man has been arrested after police say he for threatenedto take hostages inside a hospital, according to KFOR-TV.

On Wednesday, police were called to the 3900 block of South Western Ave after 911 dispatchers got what they describe as a “strange” call, the outlet reported.

The man, now identified as Donald Ashcraft, 51, allegedly told dispatchers he planned to “walk in someplace and take hostages, possibly a child”, KOKH reported.

Police told KOKH they notified Southwest Medical Center security officers to make them “aware of the situation and placed the hospital on lockdown.” Ashcraft, who police say had a knife, was found hiding in the third floor women’s bathroom.

Oklahoma City Police say he was taken into custody, according to News 9. .

“No injuries were reported,” per the outlet.