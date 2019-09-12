Ex-judge recalled over Stanford rape case fired as new girls tennis coach at school

‘The truth won’: California senators read Stanford assault victim’s statement California state senators read the 7,200-word statement from the 23-year-old woman who was sexually assaulted on the Stanford University campus by Brock Turner. Turner was convicted in March of three counts of sexual assault and sentenced to six m Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK California state senators read the 7,200-word statement from the 23-year-old woman who was sexually assaulted on the Stanford University campus by Brock Turner. Turner was convicted in March of three counts of sexual assault and sentenced to six m

When Aaron Persky applied for a job as a girls tennis coach over the summer, California school officials took note of his coaching qualifications and ratings, The San Francisco Chronicle says.

But they didn’t connect Persky, now apparently going by his first name, Michael, to the outrage over a rape case involving swimmer Brock Turner at Stanford University in 2016, CNN says.

After Persky sentenced Turner to six months in jail, public outcry led to a 2018 recall election in which voters ousted the Santa Clara County Superior Court judge, NBC News reported.

On Wednesday, the Fremont Union High School District said Persky had been removed as the junior varsity girls tennis coach at Lynbrook High School in San Jose, The Mercury News says. The decision came one day after news of Persky’s new job became public.

In a statement, Persky says he was told his firing “was motivated by a desire to protect the players from the potentially intrusive media attention related to my hiring,” according to the publication.

“Although I am disappointed with the district’s decision, it was a privilege to coach the team, if only for a short time,” Persky said, The Mercury News reported. “I wish all of the players the best in their future academic and athletic endeavors.”

District officials said the district will begin searching for a new coach “immediately,” The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

“We believe this outcome is in the best interest of our students and school community,” a statement by the district says, NBC News reported.

The district had met with parents of athletes on both the varsity and junior varsity tennis teams before removing Persky, CNN reported.

Chanel Miller, the woman whom Turner was convicted of sexually assaulting behind a dumpster while she was unconscious in 2015, previously known only as Emily Doe, recently came forward, The New York Times reported. Her memoir, “Know My Name,” is set for release Sept. 24.