Watch Greenpeace activists hang from Texas bridge to ‘resist Trump’ and oil industry

Greenpeace activists say they’re trying to “resist” President Donald Trump. How? By hanging from a bridge in Texas, video shows.

Demonstrators with Greenpeace USA are dangling from Fred Hartman Bridge in Houston to “to resist Trump and the oil industry for fueling this climate crisis,” the organization said in a tweet.

Those hanging from the bridge are blocking the Houston Ship Channel which the Coast Guard closed to traffic from Light 102A to 104 due to the demonstration, KEYE reported.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office say they’re “actively monitoring the situation” along with other public safety agencies in the city, according to a tweet.

The channel is 52 miles long and home to Port Houston, the largest port on the Gulf Coast, the port says on its website. More than 247 million tons of cargo are transported through the port each year.

The demonstration appears to be in preparation for Thursday’s Democratic debate. Greenpeace has been a vocal supporter of the Green New Deal, the Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez-backed resolution proposed in February.

Broadly, the resolution seeks to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions and decarbonize a number of industries including transportation and industry, Vox reported.

“We challenge every candidate on stage tonight to promise to hold the fossil fuel industry accountable if they become president,” the organization said in a tweet.

McClatchy news group has requested comment from Port Houston.