Man stabs dog with pocket knife 7 times after it runs onto his property, Mo. cops say

Police say a man in Missouri stabbed his neighbor’s dog with a pocket knife after it ran into his yard on Saturday.

William Parker and Robin Steele were in their Crestwood backyard when their two dogs, Teddy and Raven, crossed onto their neighbor’s property, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The couple says their neighbor, John Conrad Ross III, 59, started chasing the dogs.

Parker and Steele told police that Ross grabbed Teddy, a border collie, and began stabbing him with a pocket knife, KMOV reported. Parker told the news outlet Ross made eye contact with the couple before he stabbed the dog.

Steele called for Teddy, who ultimately got away from Ross, bleeding as he ran over to her, the Post-Dispatch reported.

The owners wrote in a Facebook post that Teddy received at least seven stab wounds, including one to the jugular vein. They say Ross “stood on his property line with a gun” after the incident.

Parker and Steele rushed Teddy to an animal hospital, buthe’d lost a lot of blood, KTVI reported. Teddy was ultimately put down.

The owners started a Facebook page called Justice for Teddy, where they shared their account of the tragedy and called on the community’s help in seeking justice.

“I’ll never understand the ‘why,’ ” one post on the page said. “My dog was priceless to me and as pet lovers; you get it. I ask for recommendations for an attorney that will help me get this guy in the pocket. It may be the only impact to his his life other than karma and I don’t have the patience for karma to kick in!”

Ross is charged with animal abuse and unlawful use of a weapon, KMOV reported. Bond was set at $2,500 and he was out of jail by Monday evening.