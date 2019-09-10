911 dispatchers make ‘offensive’ parody of sign language interpreter in North Carolina

Two North Carolina workers apologized for a video that mocked a sign language interpreter, officials say. Screengrab from The Daily Moth video

Two 911 dispatchers made a “serious error in judgment” when they filmed a parody of an American sign language interpreter, North Carolina officials say.

Video of the fake Hurricane Dorian press conference shows one of the Lumberton workers giving warnings about the storm while the other mimics sign language, reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

She can be seen making hand gestures in the video that was shared on social media, according to The Daily Moth, a website that covers news and issues that impact the deaf community.

The mock sign language was actually “gibberish,” the news site reports.

And the workers’ video soon drew criticism.

Amy Cohen Efron, an activist, said the segment was in “very poor taste,” The Daily Moth reports.

Josie Croteau, who is an interpreter in Robeson County, was “outraged” and said the skit caused confusion because people thought it was real, according to ABC11.

“To me, it was incredibly offensive,” she told the station.

One of the workers removed the post from her Facebook profile after it was shared hundreds of times, The Robesonian reports.

Lumberton officials in a statement provided to The News & Observer acknowledged their employees were in the video and called the incident a “serious error in judgment.”

One of the employees has been working for the city 16 years and the other for five, emergency services director Bill French told The Robesonian.

The workers have apologized, and the city plans to offer training from the state Division of Services for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, city officials say.

“The City of Lumberton attempts to support the deaf and hard of hearing in every way, and even has a service committee the sole purpose of which is to advance the causes of all persons with disabilities,” according to the statement.

As for Hurricane Dorian, the storm made landfall in North Carolina on Friday and left flooding in some coastal areas.

Near Lumberton, a firefighter was trapped when a tree crashed onto his pickup truck, his department said.

The city is in Robeson County, about 35 miles southwest of Fayetteville.

