Fort Bragg soldier killed when bomb explodes near vehicle in Afghanistan

Sgt. 1st Class Elis A. Barreto Ortiz, 34, was killed in action Sept. 5, “when a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device detonated near his vehicle in Kabul, Afghanistan,” said a release. U.S. Army photo

A soldier stationed at Fort Bragg in Eastern North Carolina has become the latest fatality in the nation’s fight against terrorism in “Operation Freedom’s Sentinel,” according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Sgt. 1st Class Elis A. Barreto Ortiz, 34, was killed in action Sept. 5 “when a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device detonated near his vehicle in Kabul, Afghanistan,” officials said in a news release. “The incident is under investigation.”

Barreto Ortiz was from Morovis, Puerto Rico, federal officials said. He is survived by his wife and children of Cameron, N.C., the 82nd Airborne said in a release.

He was assigned to the 82nd Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, which is among the world’s largest U.S. military facilities.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“This loss is felt across the All American Division and we will forever remember our fallen. Remember, Paratroopers never die, they just slip away,” the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg said in a Facebook post.

Barreto Ortiz joined the Army in August, 2010 and graduated in 2017 from Airborne School at Fort Benning, Georgia. He was assigned to 82nd BSB in January 2018.

His awards and decorations included the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal and the Combat Action Badge, the 82nd Airborne said.