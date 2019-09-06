Thief caught on video falling into swimming pool during getaway, Texas cops say

Thief looking to escape falls in pool at League City residence, police say A League City, TX robber thought he and his sticky fingers could escape a residence unscathed, but failed to account for his attacker — his own clumsiness as he fell into the resident’s swimming pool. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A League City, TX robber thought he and his sticky fingers could escape a residence unscathed, but failed to account for his attacker — his own clumsiness as he fell into the resident’s swimming pool.

A Texas police department is searching for four men who robbed a League City home in the Enclave section of Magnolia Creek.

During the early hours of Tuesday, the men ran into a home with firearms and robbed the occupants inside,according to a League City Police Department’s Facebook post. Once they were done, they exited the same way they entered the home - through the backdoor.

Once exiting, video shows one of the men clumsily falling into the residents’ pool before running away and escaping.

Individuals commenting on the police department’s Facebook post compared the men to the “Three Stooges.”

“This looks like the 3 stooges of robbery,” one person commented. “It was all 4 of the stooges. Moe, Larry, Curly and Shemp,” someone replied.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 281-338-4174 .

