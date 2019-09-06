Here’s a look at the damage so far as Hurricane Dorian moves up the NC coast

Waterspout from Dorian hits Emerald Isle RV park Homes in the Boardwalk RV Park in Emerald Isle, NC were destroyed by a tornado that formed on Thursday Sept. 5, 2019, ahead of Hurricane Dorian. The Salty Pirate Waterpark and the storage lot of the Holiday Trav-l Park were also affected. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Homes in the Boardwalk RV Park in Emerald Isle, NC were destroyed by a tornado that formed on Thursday Sept. 5, 2019, ahead of Hurricane Dorian. The Salty Pirate Waterpark and the storage lot of the Holiday Trav-l Park were also affected.

While Hurricane Dorian continued to make its way up the North Carolina coast Friday, some communities were already seeing damage.

The storm toppled trees and washed out roads as it slammed the region Thursday, local officials posted on social media.

Pavement was saturated in downtown New Bern as storm surge made its way onto shore that afternoon, a photo from the city’s police department shows.

Storm surge beginning in downtown . pic.twitter.com/MLKSeTnbqt — New Bern PD (@NewBernPD) September 5, 2019

Pools of water also formed on roads in Brunswick County, making them impassable early Friday morning, according to posts from officials.

The conditions came as a record-breaking 8.58 inches of rain fell in nearby Wilmington on Thursday, the National Weather Service reports.

Dorian also left tens of thousands of people in coastal counties without power early Friday.

That morning, crews were working to clear roads after power lines were forced down in Carteret County, officials say. Fallen tree limbs were spread across lanes of traffic in the area, according to posts from the sheriff’s office.

A tree was also uprooted near Scotts Hill Market, where siding appeared to tear off the business, photos from the Wilmington Star News show.

“The building is destroyed,” the store posted on its Facebook page. “Everyone is ok.”

Fourteen tornado reports were made in North Carolina on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service’s preliminary storm report.

One of those was near the boardwalk in Emerald Isle, where a waterspout formed during the storm, officials say. The impact shredded structures at an RV park and left debris in the street, photos from a town Facebook post show.

Dorian on Friday morning made landfall near Cape Hatteras in the Outer Banks, the National Hurricane Center said.