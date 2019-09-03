Heart and blood pressure medication recalled again. This time with a cholesterol med

How FDA drug recalls work The U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulates the safety of drugs, but sometimes a problem arises that triggers a recall. Here's how the recall process works and what you should do if a medicine you use is recalled. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulates the safety of drugs, but sometimes a problem arises that triggers a recall. Here's how the recall process works and what you should do if a medicine you use is recalled.

Recalls of Losartan for a carcinogen impurity have been numerous since July 2018. But that’s not why Sandoz recalled about 636,000 bottles of Losartan Postassium and cholesterol medicine Ezetimibe last week.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commision recall notice: “The prescription drug packaging is not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act, posing a poisoning risk if swallowed by children.”

So far, this hasn’t happened. But Sandoz still wants consumers to contact them at 800-525-8747 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern Time, Monday through Friday, for a free replacement bottle with a proper child-resistant cap.

This recall covers:

30-count bottles of 10mg Ezetimibe tablets with expiration dates August 2020, September 2020 or October 2020 and lot Nos. JE4491-93, JE4495, JG0308, JG0310-12, JG5061, JG5063, JK8921-24, JL5535, JM2253-55, JM2257-59 and JM5986-87.

90-count bottles of 10mg Ezetimibe tablets with lot No. JE4481, expiration date August 2020; No. JG0249, expiration date September 2020; No. JK8989, expiration date October 2020; and No. JN0764, expiration date January 2021.

30-count bottles of 50mg Losartan Potassium with lot No. HV9471 and expiration date February 2020.