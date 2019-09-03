Heat kills a Malibu hiker in his 60s who ran out of water, California rescuers say

See helicopter rescue hikers who ran out of water; one dies A man in his 60s hiking in the mountains north of Malibu died of heat stroke after running out of water Monday afternoon, California fire officials say. Rescuers and a helicopter assisted others in the group who also suffered heat-related illnesses. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A man in his 60s hiking in the mountains north of Malibu died of heat stroke after running out of water Monday afternoon, California fire officials say. Rescuers and a helicopter assisted others in the group who also suffered heat-related illnesses.

A hiker in his 60s died of heat stroke Monday in the Malibu Hills in Southern California after his party ran out of water, KNBC reports.

A rescue operation began at 4 p.m. after a 911 call reporting hikers in distress, with one already dead, KTLA reported. A search-and-rescue team and a helicopter responded.

A group of people hiking Backbone Trail in Zuma Canyon had run out of water, the Los Angeles Times reported. One of the men died of heat stroke despite efforts to save him.

Several others in the group also suffered dehydration and heat-related illnesses but did not require medical treatment, KTLA reported.

Heat injuries can be a complication of dehydration, the Mayo Clinic says. Seizures and urinary or kidney problems also can occur.

Older adults are particularly susceptible to dehydration, according to the clinic. As you age, “your body’s fluid reserve becomes smaller, your ability to conserve water is reduced and your thirst sense becomes less acute.”

Symptoms of dehydration include extreme thirst, less frequent urination, dark-colored urine, fatigue, dizziness and confusion, the Mayo Clinic reported.

In all, authorities rescued eight hikers form various parts of Zuma Canyon over about three hours Monday in response to separate 911 calls, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The rescue operations involved several agencies and two helicopters, according to the publication.

Temperatures in the Malibu Hills reached a high of 90 degrees Monday, the National Weather Service reported.

