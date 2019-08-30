Georgia man nearly hits student after speeding past stopped school bus, video shows

Bus driver honks horn as truck nearly misses hitting girl A man was arrested after he nearly hit a girl with his truck on August 20. Bartow County Schools officials say a bus driver was picking up children with the stop sign system activated when she saw the truck come from behind the bus. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A man was arrested after he nearly hit a girl with his truck on August 20. Bartow County Schools officials say a bus driver was picking up children with the stop sign system activated when she saw the truck come from behind the bus.

A Georgia man is behind bars after deputies say he sped around a stopped school bus, nearly hitting a 15-year-old student.

The incident happened about 7 a.m. August 20 in Bartow County, near Atlanta, according to a Bartow County Schools Facebook post.

Bartow County sheriff’s deputies say Blake Tyson Lockwood, 42, was the driver of the pickup truck.

School bus driver Shannon Banks was approaching the bus stop to pick up a student. She put the bus stop signs out and turned on the flashing caution lights.

That’s when Banks noticed Lockwood speeding behind her, ignoring the stopped bus and caution lights. She immediately began blowing her horn to alert the student walking toward the bus, video shows.

“I truly believe that if Ms. Banks hadn’t blown the bus horn, alerting the child, this story could have had a very different outcome,” said Bartow County Sheriff Clark Millsap.

Banks reported the incident to her supervisor and they contacted the sheriff’s office. Lockwood was located and taken into custody after several bus drivers reported seeing the vehicle in the area.

Lockwood is charged with reckless driving, tampering with evidence, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop for school bus loading/unloading, failure to obey a stop sign, driving an unsafe vehicle, removing a tag to conceal identity of vehicle and improper right turn, Hometown Headlines reports.