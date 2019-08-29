Falling steel plate kills worker doing repairs at Disneyland Resort, officials say

A construction worker died after he was hit by a steel plate while working on Disney property.

A construction worker died Thursday after a steel plate fell on him while he was working at Disneyland.

First responders were called to the Disneyland employee entrance at about 3:20 a.m., CBS Los Angeles reported.

“The accident happened in a backstage area and is not expected to impact the park or visitors,” CBS said.

The man was reportedly working on an HVAC system at the time, CBS reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt told NBC 4 that the 38-year-old man was working outside the theme park in an 8- to 10- foot trench on Disneyland property when a crane “carrying a large pipe accidentally struck a cross beam, which knocked over a large metal plate shoring up a wall.”

He was pulled out of the trench by a search and rescue team, according to KTLA.

Liz Jaeger, spokesperson for Disneyland Resort, identified the worker as Javier Jimenez.

“We are saddened by this tragic incident involving a contractor, and on behalf of Disneyland Resort extend our deepest sympathies to Mr. Jimenez’s family, friends and coworkers,” Jaeger said in a statement to McClatchy.

Jimenez’s sister-in-law told KTLA that Thursday was “his first day working in a new position,” and he had a 2-year-old son.

OSHA is investigating the incident, NBC reported.