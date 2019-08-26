Hungry bear opens car door with ease to steal Combos and Pop-Tarts, video shows

Bears break into family’s cars in Tennessee and steal snacks A video shows bears break into a family’s car while they were at an Airbnb in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. The bears broke in less than an hour after the family arrived. They didn’t do damage but took snacks and left dirt. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A video shows bears break into a family’s car while they were at an Airbnb in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. The bears broke in less than an hour after the family arrived. They didn’t do damage but took snacks and left dirt.

A family had just arrived at their Airbnb in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, when some hungry thieves ransacked their cars.

The family saw the thieves, a family of bears, walking around outside their rental home, and Prussia Hawley started videoing them.

“Look at this mama bear,” someone said in the background, seemingly excited to see them. “Oh, look at the babies.”

But then one of the bears made its way over to a minivan parked in the driveway and used its paw to open the door with ease, the Facebook video shows.

“She opened the freaking door,” someone yelled.

The bear pulls something out of the car, then climbs in the passenger seat as one of the cubs comes over and joins.

The video then shows the mother bear open another car parked on the other side of the driveway and climb in the passenger seat.

The video cuts out and cuts back in to the baby bears eating a Pop-Tart they found in the car.

“I hope their claws are not tearing up the leather,” someone said.

Someone starts honking the horn of the other car but the bears are unfazed.

Hawley said the bears didn’t do any serious damage but did steal Pop-Tarts and Combos. She said they left behind some dirt, bit through a plastic water bottle and got water everywhere.

The family, who is from Michigan, told WGHP that this was the “best part of their vacation.”