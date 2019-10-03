Fatal lung-disease outbreak linked to hot tub display at NC fair, officials say

SHARE COPY LINK

A deadly outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease has been linked to a hot tub display at the North Carolina Mountain State Fair, health officials said Thursday, and the facility has suspended rentals.

Findings show that those diagnosed with the disease were “much more likely to report having walked by the hot tub displays” at the Davis Event Center during the fair than those who were not diagnosed, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said in a release.

Legionella bacteria were found in one water sample taken at the event center, according to the department.

“Finding Legionella in one water sample is an important piece of the puzzle, but it does not tell us how so many people were exposed at this event,” Dr. Zack Moore, state epidemiologist said in the release. “To get Legionnaires’ disease or Pontiac fever, you have to breathe in Legionella in aerosolized water, meaning small droplets like mists or vapors.”

As of Wednesday, there were 124 reported cases of disease in people who had attended or worked a the fair, the department said. One person died.

“The decision has been made to suspend the rental of the Davis Event Center at this time while we review and implement mitigation plans for the facility,” the department said. “This is being done out of an abundance of caution and to reassure event attendees, fairgoers and Ag Center employees that the center is safe for occupancy.”