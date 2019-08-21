Father kicks son’s genitals then puts him in hot car during heat wave, Arkansas cops say

Hot cars: Children are being left alone inside vehicles as temperatures increase What to do if you see a child alone inside a car? What authorities say in regards to children being left alone inside hot cars. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK What to do if you see a child alone inside a car? What authorities say in regards to children being left alone inside hot cars.

An Arkansas dad left his son in a hot car during a heat wave Tuesday, but police say it wasn’t an accident, media outlets report.

It was punishment, according to police.

Witnesses told police that Briton Miller, 41, was cursing and kicking his 10-year-old son’s genitals under a table at an Applebee’s in Little Rock about 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to KATV. Then Miller took the boy outside to a car and forced him inside, the Little Rock TV station reported.

“Act right,” Miller told the boy, witnesses said, according to KATV.

From inside the restaurant, witnesses saw the child in the vehicle with its windows rolled up and engine shut off, according to KARK. An extreme heat advisory had just expired, and it was still 87 degrees with a 98-degree heat index, according to KARK.

According to surveillance video, the boy was left in the car for about seven minutes, police said, according to KARK.

Police arrived at the restaurant and arrested Miller, according to KTHV. The boy appeared scared of his father and ran from him, KTHV reported.

The boy and his brother told police that their father often punishes them by putting them in a hot vehicle, according to KTHV.

Miller was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, according to court records.