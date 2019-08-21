Pilot records video after crash into Pacific Ocean. ‘Hopefully someone comes’

Beachgoers watch shark devour seal just yards off shore Sandra Queen recorded this video of a white shark close to shore snatching and eating a seal off Nauset South Beach, Massachusetts on October 14, 2018. The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy shared the video on Facebook. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sandra Queen recorded this video of a white shark close to shore snatching and eating a seal off Nauset South Beach, Massachusetts on October 14, 2018. The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy shared the video on Facebook.

A radio message Tuesday from a friend and fellow pilot shocked Owen Leipelt as the two flew along the California coast near Half Moon Bay to shoot some video, KNTV reported.

“Your heart sinks when you hear, ‘Mayday, I have no power,’” Leipelt said, according to the station. Then the other plane, piloted by David Lesh of Denver, went down in the ocean.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza propeller plane crashed in the Pacific Ocean about 5:50 p.m., The San Francisco Chronicle reported. Lesh and a passenger were unhurt.

“It skipped along the water a few times,” Lesh said, KGO reported. “There was, like, no impact. We were totally fine.”

Lesh and his passenger climbed out onto the wing until the plane sank, then floated in the ocean and shot some video while awaiting rescue, according to the station.

“So we’re out here in the Pacific Ocean floating around,” Lesh says in the video, describing how they’re using seat cushions and window shades as flotation devices. “Water’s a little bit cold, but we’re all right.”

“Hopefully someone comes (and) picks us up soon,” Lesh continues. The video then cuts to a Coast Guard helicopter coming to their rescue and winching them up to safety.

Leipelt had notified authorities immediately after Lesh’s plane hit the water, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The Coast Guard helicopter had been training nearby and responded quickly to the crash, KNTV reported.

Lesh and his passenger suffered only some jellyfish stings, according to the station.