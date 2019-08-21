Hungry woman in stolen car calls sheriff when she runs out of gas, NC police say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A woman in North Carolina called the sheriff’s department saying she was stranded without gas and food.

One problem: the car wasn’t hers, police say.

“Once deputies arrived, to their astonishment, Cheryl Webb was in a vehicle that had been reported stolen in the Elk Park area the night before,” the Avery County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Webb, 25, of Elk Park, was arrested over the weekend and charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle, according to the sheriff’s department. Logan Winegar, 29, of Newland, was also in the car and arrested.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In “Dumb Crook News,” the sheriff’s department said Webb called Capt. Lee Buchanan on Saturday saying “she had run out of gas and had not eaten in days and needed help.”

Buchanan reportedly sent the unsuspecting deputies to assist, who quickly discovered the vehicle was not actually hers, per police.

“We appreciate that people feel they can call us to help them out when they are in need,” Sheriff Kevin L. Frye said in the post. “But if the need is to help get gas in a stolen vehicle, then we will provide them a place to stay and food to eat but no gas.”

Other charges against the pair are being investigated, according to the sheriff’s department.

SHARE COPY LINK A Sarasota man was arrested after deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office found drugs inside his home when he called 911 to report a false home invasion. Editor's note: The 911 call has been edited for length.