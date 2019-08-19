Where’s the beef? On Twitter, where Chick-fil-A and Popeyes feud over best chicken

A food fight is brewing on social media between Chick-fil-A and Popeyes. Twitter Screen Grab

There is a food fight brewing on social media.

Fast food restaurants Chick-fil-A and Popeyes took veiled shots at each other on Twitter on Tuesday, debating which franchise has the best chicken sandwiches.

Chick-fil-A started things off by posting an old-looking picture of a man working in a kitchen along with the message that included a heart emoji that said “Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the (love) for the original.”

After recently being named America’s favorite fast food, the chain might have been feeling itself when it took a shot at Popeyes, which just released a chicken sandwich that is very similar to Chick-fil-A’s highly popular one.

Although both chain restaurants are known for specializing in chicken for decades, Popeyes’ Aug. 12 addition to its menu is a chicken sandwich made of “buttermilk battered and hand-breaded chicken filet on a toasted brioche bun and is topped with pickles and either mayo or spicy Cajun spread,” Fox News reported.

For nearly 60 years Chick-fil-A’s classic chicken sandwich features a “toasted, buttered bun with dill pickle chips,” the news outlet reported.

Even if there is similarity, Popeyes did not take the tweet lying down.

It retweeted the Chick-fil-A post with a simple message, “... y’all good?”

It might have as well said Popeyes’ chicken sandwich isn’t going anywhere.

After offering chicken sandwiches on a limited basis over the years, the restaurant said this new addition “will be a permanent offering,” USA Today reported.

The tweets did not go unnoticed as many chimed in on social media with their thoughts on the tweets and which fast-food restaurant is offering the best chicken sandwich.

Another fast-food giant also tweeted about the ongoing beef.

Wendy’s, famous for it’s “Where’s the beef?” advertising campaign and diverse menu tweeted it has the best chicken sandwich.

“Y’all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second best chicken sandwich,” the tweet said.

Once again, Popeyes was quick with a retweet response, saying “Sounds like someone just ate one of our biscuits. Cause y’all looking thirsty.”

Even Boston Market got into the fray, also taking a dig at Chick-fil-A, for adding macaroni and cheese to its menu.

“Customer: Can I get something like Boston Market mac & cheese but mediocre? Other guys: My pleasure,” said its tweet.

In addition to that shade, Chick-fil-A also can’t be happy that Business Insider favored Popeyes’ new sandwich over its classic in an article titled “Popeyes’ new chicken sandwich convinced us that we never need to go back to Chick-fil-A.”

