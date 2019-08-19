Sex offender caught talking to Indiana girl had searched ‘how to rape’ a child, FBI says

Do you know if a sex offender lives near you? State, federal and local law enforcement agencies have online tools to help you track sex offenders. You can look for a particular person, or register to be notified if any convicted sex offender moves near you. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK State, federal and local law enforcement agencies have online tools to help you track sex offenders. You can look for a particular person, or register to be notified if any convicted sex offender moves near you.

A sex offender caught talking to a young girl in the yard of her Indiana home had recently searched “How to rape a little girl” on his cellphone, according to the FBI.

Brian Williamson, 31, went to the 8-year-old girl’s home in Evansville in late June and talked to her over a fence while she sat on a trampoline, police said.

Weeks earlier, the young girl had seen him while riding her bike, and he had walked by numerous times to say hello, she told police, according to the affidavit.

As Williamson talked to the girl on June 25, someone called Evansville police shortly before 7 p.m. The caller said it seemed suspicious for a man to be talking to a girl over the privacy fence, standing within one foot of her and possibly taking photos, according to the affidavit.

The girl later told police that Williamson had asked whether she liked Pokemon Go before stopping to talk with her, according to the affidavit.

When a police officer arrived, he asked Williamson whether he knew the girl. Williamson responded with “something along the lines of ‘barely,’” according to the affidavit.

The officer asked whether Williamson had any weapons, and he told him there was a box cutter in his pocket, according to the affidavit.

That isn’t the only thing the officer reported finding in the man’s pockets. Williamson also had a condom and cookies, according to the affidavit.

Then Williamson gave police a fake name, which didn’t show up in any of the databases checked by officers, according to the affidavit. So, the officer asked Williamson about his tattoos and found the Tasmanian devil cartoon character “Taz” inked onto his left shoulder, police said. Police then searched records for the tattoo.

At this point, police still didn’t know Williamson’s true identity. When they asked to look at his cellphone to make sure he hadn’t photographed the girl, Williamson told them it had nude pictures and videos of other children, according to the affidavit.

He claimed the photos were from “legal websites” and “family appropriate,” according to the affidavit. The pictures were of children the same age as the girl he’d just been talking to, Williamson told police, according to the affidavit.

Just moments later, the officers learned Williamson’s true identity as a registered child sex predator, police said.

Williamson was convicted in 2008 of child molestation in Indiana, according to the affidavit. He had last registered as a sex offender in Tennessee but hadn’t told authorities he moved back to Indiana more than a month earlier, according to the affidavit.

Indiana State Police searched through Williamson’s cellphone, finding that he used Google to look up “How to rape a little girl” and other searches for sexually explicit content of minors, according to the affidavit. Police also reported finding 59 depictions of children involved in sex acts or explicit poses on the cellphone, according to the affidavit.

Williamson was charged Aug. 14 with possession of sexually explicit material involving minors and failure to register as a sex offender, according to court documents.