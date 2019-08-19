Video shows city bus explode after catching fire in North Carolina

Fayetteville transit bus catches fire, explodes A Fayetteville Area System of Transit bus caught fire and exploded Monday morning, Aug. 19, 2019. It happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Person Street and Old Wilmington Road, as reported by our media partner, ABC11 News. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Fayetteville Area System of Transit bus caught fire and exploded Monday morning, Aug. 19, 2019. It happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Person Street and Old Wilmington Road, as reported by our media partner, ABC11 News.

A city bus carrying passengers in North Carolina was destroyed after it caught on fire and exploded Monday morning, video shows.

The fire happened about 10 a.m. in Fayetteville, reported ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

A video from ABC11 shows the Fayetteville Area System of Transit bus explode and become engulfed in flames.

Witnesses told the TV station the bus driver smelled smoke before the incident and everyone got off the bus in time.

Firefighters put out the flames, but the bus was destroyed, ABC11 reported.

Fayetteville is about 65 miles south of Raleigh.