Man soaked in gasoline saved by school officials who grabbed his lighter, Mo. cops say

A Missouri man is alive thanks to some quick-acting school officials, police say.

Police say they received a call early Wednesday morning about a man threatening to kill himself in the parking lot of Liberty High School in O’Fallon, located just outside of St. Louis, police said in a Facebook post.

Police say a man tried to set himself on fire outside of Liberty High School in O’Fallon, Missouri. Google Maps

The man, 29, had drenched himself in gasoline and attempted to use a cigarette lighter to set himself on fire, police say.

Police say school officials were able to wrangle the lighter from the man and hold him on the ground while they waited for police to arrive, according to the post.

No children or school staff were harmed during the incident and the man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for chemical exposure to his skin, police say.

Officials say they have not found any connection between the man and the school.