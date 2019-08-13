Shooting of two ICE offices in San Antonio was a ‘targeted attack,’ FBI officials say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

FBI officials say shootings of two offices for Immigration and Customs Enforcement in San Antonio early Tuesday morning were a “targeted attack” against employees, media outlets report.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs said an unknown number of shooters fired bullets at two neighboring ICE offices where federal employees were still at work about 3 a.m., according to KSAT.

No injuries were reported, and police were still looking for suspects, media outlets report.

The shots were potentially fired from across an interstate, shattering windows, police said, according to the San Antonio Express News.

Though the offices are located in commercial buildings with other businesses, Combs said it was obviously an attack on ICE officials, and bullets nearly hit a federal official, according to KSAT.

“I don’t think there is a question that they knew which floor the ICE office is on,” Combs said at a news conference, according to KSAT. “To fire indiscriminately into any building is not an act of a protest but an act of violence.”

The building is mostly used by executive and administrative officials, according to WOAI. The FBI is watching surveillance video and reviewing evidence, the San Antonio TV station reported.

FBI officials say they’re concerned there could be more attacks, WOAI reported.

An ICE official blamed “misinformation” spread about the agency by politicians, media and activists, according to KVUE.

“ICE officers put their lives on the line each and every day to keep our communities safe,” Daniel Bible, the San Antonio field office director of enforcement and removal operations, said in a statement to KVUE. “This disturbing public discourse shrouds our critical law enforcement function and unnecessarily puts our officers’ safety at risk.”