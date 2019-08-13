Step into Penthouse 40, $35 million home of Matthew Perry of ‘Friends,’ with 360° L.A. views

Check out Matthew Perry’s jaw-dropping L.A. apartment: $35 million and city views forever "Friends" star Matthew Perry puts his glamorous 40th-floor penthouse on the home market in Los Angeles for $35 million. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK "Friends" star Matthew Perry puts his glamorous 40th-floor penthouse on the home market in Los Angeles for $35 million.

Matthew Perry, star of the popular television comedy “Friends,” has been buying, remodeling and reselling some fabulous California homes, including a jaw-dropping 40th-floor penthouse in the Century condominium.

Perry purchased the apartment, which covers the entire 40th floor of celebrity building, after selling another stunning home in the Hollywood Hills Bird Streets in 2017. Perry brought in his team of architect Scott Joyce and interior designer LM Paganoe to restyle the place, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. Century residents include Candy Spelling, widow of filmmaker Aaron Spelling, who bought the top two floors 41 and 42, Paula Abdul, Elizabeth Berkley and Rihanna.

The listing agents for the home at 1 W. Century Drive in Los Angeles are Greg Holcomb and Cassandra Petersen of Compass Realty, Los Angeles.

The 4-bedroom, 8-bath apartment measures 9,318 square feet with ceiling-to-floor views over Los Angeles, a living room with two fireplaces and a huge master suite. There is a game room and home theater, chef’s kitchen and four terraces for entertaining and dining.

The property comes with amenities associated with the building, such as around-the-clock concierge and security, an oversized pool with cabanas, a gym and fitness studio, movie theater and private wine storage, according to the listing.