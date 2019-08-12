Man passes out under church van he was trying to steal from, North Carolina cops say

(Not so) smooth criminals Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

A man was found unconscious under a North Carolina church van he attempted to steal from, officials say.

Shannon Cole Hufstetler, 40, was trying to take gas from the vehicle and passed out in the act, according to a Facebook post from the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

He was found Saturday at Chapman’s Chapel Original Freewill Baptist Church in Vanceboro, a town about 20 miles northwest of New Bern, the post says.

Hufstetler was taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center, where he ran away from hospital police, according to Craven County deputies.

Officers chased after him before he was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office says.

Also on Saturday, deputies say Hufstetler was driving a car that carried drug paraphernalia and had been stolen from Georgia.

He was arrested Saturday on Craven County charges that included attempted larceny and “resisting a public officer,” cops say. He also had outstanding warrants in Georgia and North Carolina, according to deputies.

Hufstetler as of Monday was still in jail, records show.