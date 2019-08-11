National
1-year-old boy killed in front of parents in ‘tragic accident,’ NC official says
What to do if you’ve been in a car accident
A 1-year-old North Carolina boy was killed Sunday morning when he was hit by a car driven by a relative, the Dallas Rescue Squad said.
The toddler’s death was called “a tragic accident,” by Dallas Rescue Squad Assistant Chief Earl Withers, according to the Gaston Gazette.
The incident occurred in the yard of a Gaston County home when a person moved a car at about 9 a.m., WBTV reported.
The driver did not see the little boy and ran him over, the TV station reported.
Emergency officials from the Dallas Rescue Squad, Dallas police and Gaston Emergency Medical Services responded to the home, and the boy was taken to an area hospital, where he died, per WSOC.
Several other children, along with the boy’s parents, were in the backyard when the toddler was hit by the car, the Gaston Gazette reported.
“The driver saw where some of the children were, but he just missed that young child,” said Withers, per the news outlet. “The child got in a blind spot. It’s very unfortunate.”
Information on any criminal charges was not available.
The incident remains under investigation by the Dallas Police Department, according to WBTV.
Comments