College athlete called it bird poop. SC cops thought it was drugs, but they were wrong

A college football quarterback was accused of having cocaine on the hood of his car — until additional drug test results came back, South Carolina officials say.

The drug possession charge was dropped against Yafari “Shai” Werts, who plays for the Georgia Southern Eagles, WJCL reports.

Werts was at a traffic stop last week when he told Saluda County deputies the white powder on his Dodge Charger was actually bird poop, The Telegraph previously reported.

Deputies say two tests with cocaine “kits” came back positive.

Now, lab results show the particles “tested negative for any” drugs, WTOC reports.

Al Eargle of the 11th Judicial District, says he was told the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division “test did come back and that there was no controlled substance found,” according to the Savannah Morning News.

“Sure, there’s other instances where something probably could make a test turn a false-positive, but in this case, I just don’t see it,” Deputy Toby Horne, spokesman for the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, told WTOC.

After his drug arrest, Werts was suspended from the football team but later allowed to join practice, according to WJCL.

The college athlete is from Clinton, South Carolina, and was stopped after he drove down a highway at 80 mph, Saluda County Officials say. He’s still facing a speeding charge, WSAV reports.