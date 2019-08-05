Dogs that attacked, tore off part of an 8-year-old girl’s ear, seized in SC, cops say

Dog Bite Prevention and Awareness Tips The CDC reports that dogs bite 4.5 million people annually. And one particular group of people faces the threat of dog attacks on a daily basis; letter carriers. Each year, more than 6,000 letter carriers will be victims of dog attacks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The CDC reports that dogs bite 4.5 million people annually. And one particular group of people faces the threat of dog attacks on a daily basis; letter carriers. Each year, more than 6,000 letter carriers will be victims of dog attacks.

Two dogs attacked an 8-year-old girl as she played in a Summerville, South Carolina neighborhood, according to multiple reports.

Two American Staffordshire Terriers, a breed of pit bull, attacked the girl and tore off part of her ear before neighbors came to her rescue, WCSC reports. Her father, Allen Weaver, told the station his daughter has a fractured hip and bite wounds from the July 30 attack.

Now, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office deputies and animal control seized the dogs Friday and will keep them in quarantine as authorities figure out what to do with them, WCIV reports. The dogs were roaming the neighborhood unleashed when they attacked, deputies told the station.

County officials said “the dogs were a danger to the community,” according to WCBD.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The girl’s mother “told investigators that the two dogs came from a house up the street and jumped on and attacked her daughter,“ WCSC reports.

SHARE COPY LINK Surveillance video captured the moment a young boy was attacked by a dog in Austin, Texas. The boy suffered numerous bites and scratches to his legs and back. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.