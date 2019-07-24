Woman secretly took nude photos of her tanning clients, including a child, VA cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

The owner of a tanning business in Virginia took nude photos of clients without their knowledge, officials say.

Karen Putnam, 47, was arrested Wednesday after deputies seized electronics from a Carrollton house earlier this month and “found a number of photos of partially dressed and naked women who appeared to be at a spa, possibly receiving spray tans,” WVEC reports.

Putnam is the owner of A Polished Life, a business that offers spray-tanning services, WTKR reports. The people secretly filmed were her clients, according to the station.

After authorities released initial information about the case, they “identified at least seven of the people filmed,” including a minor, the Daily Press reports.

One person got a spray tan through the discount website Groupon, said Lt. Tommy Porter, spokesman for the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office, according to WVEC.

“She had no idea until she was confronted by our investigators that she was photographed without her knowledge much less that those photographs were sent to someone else,” he told WVEC.

Officials started looking into Putnam due to her link to Gregory Wacks, who was charged in April with distribution of child pornography, WTKR reports.

Putnam now faces “seven counts each of distributing and producing child pornography,” according to the Daily Press.

She was arrested at a house belonging to Wacks’ dad in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, WAVY reports.