Mueller says ‘outright liars’ made it harder to complete his report

Florida congresswoman questions Mueller on “outright liars” during investigation Rep. Val Demings, D-FL questions former special counsel Robert Mueller during the House Judiciary Committee hearing on his report on July 24, 2019. She asked him about witnesses lying to his office and to Congress. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rep. Val Demings, D-FL questions former special counsel Robert Mueller during the House Judiciary Committee hearing on his report on July 24, 2019. She asked him about witnesses lying to his office and to Congress.

Some of the witnesses in a probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election “were not telling the full truth” while others were “outright liars,” former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testified Wednesday before Congress.

“Did other witnesses lie to you?” asked Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., during the morning hearing of the House Judiciary Committee.

“I think there are probably a spectrum of witnesses in terms of those who are not telling the full truth or those who are outright liars,” Mueller replied.

Mueller’s report said “those lies materially impaired the investigation of Russian election interference.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Mueller’s investigative team indicted several Trump aides and confidants on perjury charges in the course of his two-year investigation.

SHARE COPY LINK On March 24, 2019 President Trump responded to the release of findings from Robert Mueller's report as "a complete takedown that failed." No collusion with Russia was found in Mueller's investigation, but it also did not exonerate Trump.

Mueller said at a May press conference in Washington that the report his office released following the probe into Russian 2016 election meddling was tantamount to his testimony. His lengthy report found no evidence the Trump campaign colluded with Russians to influence the election, but did list 10 possible instances of obstruction of justice by the president during the probe. Mueller also announced his office was closing up shop at the news conference.

But the Democrats who lead the Judiciary and Intelligence Committees in U.S. House of Representatives decided to subpoena Mueller to testify, announcing on June 25 that the former FBI head would appear before lawmakers in open session July 17. The date was later changed to July 24.

“We look forward to hearing his testimony, as do all Americans,” Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said in a June statement.

Nadler and Schiff acknowledged Mueller’s preference to let his “written work to speak for itself” in their June letter accompanying the subpoena, but the pair wrote that “the American public deserves to hear directly from you about your investigation and conclusions.”

Mueller’s May press conference sparked some Democrats to call for Trump’s impeachment, with some pointing to Mueller’s comment that “if we had confidence that the President clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said that. We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the President did commit a crime.”

Those impeachment calls included a handful of Democratic presidential candidates.

“I believe a fair inference from what he heard from Bob Mueller is there would have been indictments returned against this president,” if not for the Justice Department guidance saying a president can’t be charged, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., told reporters during a stop in South Carolina, McClatchy reported. On Twitter, Harris called Mueller’s news conference statements “an impeachment referral.”

SHARE COPY LINK On March 24, 2019 President Trump responded to the release of findings from Robert Mueller's report as "a complete takedown that failed." No collusion with Russia was found in Mueller's investigation, but it also did not exonerate Trump.