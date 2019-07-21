Fake legs keep showing up at beachside memorial for man who died in a shark attack

Scared of sharks? Here are 7 tips to reduce your chances of getting bit The chances of getting bit by a shark while swimming in the ocean are very, very slim. Just in case, and to hopefully ease your mind, here are a few tips from the International Shark Attack File to reduce your chances of getting bit. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The chances of getting bit by a shark while swimming in the ocean are very, very slim. Just in case, and to hopefully ease your mind, here are a few tips from the International Shark Attack File to reduce your chances of getting bit.

Some people leave flowers or candles at memorials. Others leave cards or stuffed animals. In Cape Cod, Massachusetts, someone’s been leaving fake legs.

The first fake leg showed up at a beachside memorial to Arthur Medici, who died at age 26 in a great white shark attack, in March, Boston.com reported.

A second appeared at the memorial in June, bolted to a fence with a tag reading “RIP,” and a third on Saturday, the Cape Cod Times reported.

The legs have been removed, and police in Wellfleet, Massachusetts, would like to know what’s going on - but they don’t think any crimes have been committed, WBTS reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Medici, originally from Brazil, died in September 2018 after being attacked by a great white shark while boogie boarding off Newcomb Hollow Beach on Cape Cod, CNN reported.

It was the first fatal shark attack in Massachusetts in 80 years, according to the network.

A flat memorial stone at the beach reads “Arthur Medici,” with his birth and death dates, and the message “Shred in heaven. RIP,” an Associated Press photo shows.

The fake legs found at the memorial appear to be intricately carved of wood and dressed in torn blue jeans, the Cape Cod Times reported. The latest, found Saturday, featured a bloody gash along the thigh with blood dripping down to the ankle.

“It is absolutely depraved,” said Fran Conroy, who vacations in Wellfleet, WBTS reported. “This is a very raw memory. We actually felt bad watching ‘Jaws’ — it’s too real now, it’s crazy.”

“He was only 26 and it is really messed up,” said visitor Ava Schneider, according to the station. “It shouldn’t happen. Period.”

But police say the macabre additions to the memorial, while perhaps in poor taste, don’t constitute vandalism or destruction, the Cape Cod Times reported.

“To be honest, what criminal charge would even be there at the moment?” said Lt. Michael Hurley, Boston.com reported.

SHARE COPY LINK ABC11 reports that Paige Winter, 16, who was lost her leg to a shark bite has gone home from the hospital. She attended a welcome home celebration at the New Bern restaurant where she used to work.