Two men die in grain silo as Ohio firefighters rush to dig them out, officials say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

Two men died after they became trapped in an Ohio grain silo Friday morning, despite firefighters “tirelessly” trying to dig them out, officials said.

Toledo firefighters rushed to the grain silo about 9 a.m. when they learned the two workers were trapped, Toledo Fire and Rescue tweeted.

Firefighters found one of the men and built a makeshift wall around him, but grain continued pouring in as they tried to dig to him, fire department spokesman Sterling Rahe said, according to The Blade.

“Every time you take one scoop, or a bucket, five more come in,” Rahe told the Toledo news site. “That’s what we were up against.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Meanwhile, other firefighters searched for the second worker, but they couldn’t locate him, WNWO reported.

About an hour and a half later, the firefighters ended their attempts to rescue the men, saying their efforts had turned to recovering the bodies, Toledo Fire and Rescue tweeted.

“Crews worked tirelessly to rescue (two) trapped employees,” the fire department said on Twitter.

The Andersons Inc., which owns the grain silo, confirmed the deaths of its two employees in a statement to WTVG. The company did not release the names of the employees on Friday, the Toledo TV station reported.

“The Andersons is profoundly shaken by this tragedy and the loss of two of our own,” Corey Jorgenson, president of assets and originations for The Andersons Trade Group, said in the statement, according to WTVG. “We are working closely with authorities to investigate the incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of our two teammates.”