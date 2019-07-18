Trump called out by some Christians for using ‘Lord’s name in vain’ at fiery NC rally

Photos from President Trump’s rally in Greenville Check out photos from President Trump's rally and speech at ECU in Greenville, NC Wednesday night, July 17, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out photos from President Trump's rally and speech at ECU in Greenville, NC Wednesday night, July 17, 2019.

The controversial “send her back” crowd chant at President Donald Trump’s North Carolina rally may have gotten all the headlines, but some Christians are grumbling over something most of the media completely ignored.

Trump cursed, and it was not just a few vulgarities. He took the Lord’s name in vain.

Twice.

One state senator in West Virginia was so offended that he sent a letter of rebuke to the White House Thursday, pointing out Trump’s ”terrible choice of words“ during the Greenville rally.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Senator Paul Hardesty of West Virginia’s seventh district — which is coal country — started by admitting he is a conservative Democrat who supports Trump and his pro-coal policies.

“I am, however, appalled by the fact that you chose to use the Lord’s name in vain on two separate occasions, when you went off the prompter during your speech,” he says in his letter.

“There is no place in society — anywhere, any place and at any time — where that type of language should be used or handled. Your comments were not presidential,” he wrote.

Hardesty concluded by asking Trump to reflect on his comments and curb his cursing. “Please remember Mr. President, in the United States of America, ‘In God We Trust,’ not curse,” he added.

Among the two instances Trump used the the term, according to RawStory, was an anecdote the president told of a meeting with a disliked business competitor who Trump says admitted to prospering under the Trump administration.

“If you don’t support me, you are going to be so Goddamn poor, you are not going to believe it’,” Trump quoted himself telling the man.

The president used “goddamn” a second time in a reference to how hard the nation’s armed forces might strike Iran, should it come to a military conflict.

Other critics of the president’s language have been less polite than Hardesty. A commenter on FreeRepublic.com accused the president of “blaspheming” and “mocking” God and warned of sure retribution.

“It will not matter if you are a street sweeper or the leader of the greatest Republic on earth......GOD will drop you like a stone,” the commenter warned.

Most of the media attention to Trump’s rally has been to the “Send her back” chant by some in the crowd, a reference to one of the president’s staunch critics, Rep. Ilhan Omar, of Minnesota. Trump later said he did not agree with the chant.

The president has come under fire for a tweet that suggested Omar, a Somali refugee, and three other U.S. congresswomen of color should “go back and help the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” All four are U.S. citizens and three were born in the country.

Some have criticized both Trump’s tweets and the crowd chant in North Carolina as racist. The U.S. House of Representatives voted Tuesday to condemn Trump’s comment as racist, with all Democrats, four Republicans and one independent voting in favor.