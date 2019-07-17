Charity volunteer steals gifts meant for kids with parents in prison, Texas cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Texas charity volunteer is charged with stealing Christmas gifts intended for children with imprisoned parents, media outlets reported.

Police say Charabe Melody Allison, 46, took new children’s clothes that people donated to Project Angel Tree of Central Texas in Waco, which is part of a nationwide program called Prison Fellowship that helps families of prison inmates, KWTX reported.

Allison, who volunteered at the organization, is accused of taking donated items and exchanging them at a clothing store for in-store credit in January, according to the Waco TV station.

Allison told employees she needed to return the items because her “grandmother had bought her daughter the clothes and they did not fit her daughter,” according to a police report obtained by the Waco Tribune-Herald.

She later used the approximately $180 store credit for personal purchases, the newspaper reported.

Waco police said investigators have no evidence that other volunteers were involved in the theft, according to KTVT.

Allison was charged with misdemeanor theft of more than $100 from a nonprofit organization, KTVT reported.

Allison posted $2,000 bail and has been released, according to the Tribune-Herald.