4-year-old among three dead after grandfather’s violent attack, NC cops say

2 adults dead and 2 children hospitalized in NC ‘domestic dispute’ Two adults were found shot dead after a domestic call at a home in Manson, North Carolina, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office says. Two children were hurt and taken to hospitals according to ABC11. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Two adults were found shot dead after a domestic call at a home in Manson, North Carolina, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office says. Two children were hurt and taken to hospitals according to ABC11.

Three people, including a 4-year-old boy, died and a teenager was hurt after a stabbing and shooting at a North Carolina home, an official says.

John Hargrove, 52, is accused of stabbing his 21-year-old daughter Jada Swindell and shooting his 4-year-old grandson and a 15-year-old “family friend,” reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

Hargrove then apparently killed himself, according to authorities.

Deputies responded to a home in the town of Manson on Monday afternoon, a few minutes after the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a “domestic situation,” Sheriff Johnny Williams said during a news conference.

The two adults were “dead on the floor,” according to ABC11.

Two children were taken to area hospitals, and the 4-year-old later died, officials say.

Manson is about 50 miles northeast of Raleigh, near the Virginia border.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.