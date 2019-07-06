Florida man took a shortcut to get home. He was found dead with over 100 dog bites

Dog Bite Prevention and Awareness Tips The CDC reports that “dogs bite 4.5 million people” annually. And one particular group of people faces the threat of dog attacks on a daily basis; letter carriers. Each year, more than 6,000 letter carriers will be victims of dog attacks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The CDC reports that “dogs bite 4.5 million people” annually. And one particular group of people faces the threat of dog attacks on a daily basis; letter carriers. Each year, more than 6,000 letter carriers will be victims of dog attacks.

Florida deputies made a startling discovery this week.

Apparently, a man suffered a gruesome death when his body was found in a wooded area with more than 100 dog bites.





According to the post-autopsy report on Friday, independent investigations by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, the medical examiner and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission determined that the preliminary cause of death for 45-year-old Melvin Olds Jr. is “injuries suffered during an animal attack.”

Six dogs were later captured in the area and their bite sizes match the wounds on Olds’ body.

Type of dogs

According to WFLA, News Channel 8, the captured dogs were pit bull mixes.

The final determination is yet to be made, pending toxicology reports. But according to the sheriff’s office statement and Medical Examoner Stephen Nelson, no wounds other than those caused by dogs were found on Olds’ body.

DNA results need to be analyzed to confirm if the dogs were responsible. There may still be a pack of wild dogs in the community, deputies say.

“While we may have the dogs that were responsible for this horrible tragedy, we won’t know for sure for a while,” Sheriff Paul Blackman said.

Family’s reaction

Olds’ body was found in a wooded area behind a residence in a Highway Park neighborhood south of Lake Placid shortly before noon on July 4. His family told News Channel 8 the father of five had taken a shortcut through a wooded path.

“I thought a dog was a man’s best friend,” Cynthia Hill, Olds’ mother, told WFLA. “He was a good person, a good man. Just so hurt, deeply because it’s so unexpected.”

The sheriff’s office has set traps and Animal Services units are patrolling to look for loose dogs.

“I want to encourage residents of Highway Park and the surrounding area to be on the lookout for any loose dogs, especially those that seem aggressive. We don’t want anyone else to be injured,” Blackman said.

Tips on preventing dog bites

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, men are more likely to be bitten by dogs and children are most likely to be dog bite victims.

Among the CDC’s tips on preventing dog bites:

▪ Be still. When approached by an unfamiliar dog, remain motionless, “like a tree.”

▪ If knocked over, curl into a ball with your head tucked and your hands over your ears and neck to protect these vulnerable spots.

▪ Don’t approach an unfamiliar dog.

▪ Don’t run from a dog.

▪ Avoid direct eye contact with the dog.

▪ Don’t make loud noises, but do say “No” or “Go Home” in a firm, deep voice.

▪ Stand with the side of your body facing the dog. Facing a dog directly can appear aggressive to the dog.

Contact information

Residents in Highlands County are urged to steer clear of loose dogs and to report them at 863-402-7200.

