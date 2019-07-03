Ice cream licker and ‘tainted’ carton in viral video traced to Texas Walmart, cops say

How to handle food safely to prevent illness Your kitchen is filled with food safety tools that, when used properly, can keep you and your loved ones healthy. Get tips on how to help prevent food poisoning by proper use of refrigerators, microwaves, cutting boards and more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Your kitchen is filled with food safety tools that, when used properly, can keep you and your loved ones healthy. Get tips on how to help prevent food poisoning by proper use of refrigerators, microwaves, cutting boards and more.

The investigative prowess of this ice cream company might rival the FBI.

Just days after video surfaced showing a woman licking a container of Blue Bell ice cream and then returning it to the shelf, Blue Bell believes it has tracked down the store where the incident happened — as well as finding and removing the “tainted” half-gallon carton in the video, according to police.

That store is a Walmart in Lufkin, Texas, police said in a news release Wednesday. Detectives also think they know who the ice cream licker is, with Lufkin Director of Public Safety Gerald Williamson saying that appropriate charges will be filed against her.

Police said the video — which quickly went viral this week — appeared online on June 28.

A video of the incident posted on Twitter on June 29 has been viewed more than 11 million times. That video includes language that may be considered inappropriate:

The clip launched an investigation that targeted Walmart locations first in Houston and San Antonio, and then in Lufkin, according to police.

Commenters online suggested the woman who licked the “Tin Roof” flavored ice cream was from San Antonio, which prompted law enforcement there to check stores for similar display cases with no luck, police said.

Houston Walmarts were checked because the woman suspected of being in the video may have been living with her boyfriend in the area, but the display cases there didn’t match either, according to police.

On Wednesday, Blue Bell corporate told every division manager to help find the store — and “within an hour of the corporate plea, a Lufkin division manager called, saying he believed it was Lufkin Walmart … based this on the store’s unique merchandising which matched the video,” Lufkin police said.

Blue Bell reached out to Lufkin police just after 1 p.m. Wednesday “saying that they believed the viral video took place in the Lufkin Walmart store and that they had retrieved what they believed to be the tainted container of ice cream,” police said.

Detectives got security footage of a woman matching the description by 4 p.m. Wednesday. That surveillance video was recorded around 11 p.m. on June 28, police said.

“Our biggest concern is consumer safety — in that regard we are glad to see the tainted product off the shelves,” Williamson said in a statement. “We are recommending that as a precaution Blue Bell remove products from the Lufkin Walmart shelves until our investigation is complete.”

Blue Bell said Wednesday that Lufkin police will take the investigation from here, KPRC reports

“Our staff recognized the location in the video, and we inspected the freezer case. We found a Tin Roof half gallon that appears to have been compromised,” the ice cream company’s statement said, according to the TV station. “Based on security footage, the location and the inspection of the carton, we believe we may have recovered the half gallon that was tampered with. Out of an abundance of caution, we have also removed all Tin Roof half gallons from that location.”