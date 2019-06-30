‘Ashamed’ porch pirates return gift for ill 5-year-old stolen from Washington home

How to avoid package theft Amazon and other shippers offer these tips to avoid package theft. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Amazon and other shippers offer these tips to avoid package theft.

Two porch pirates in Washington had a change of heart after stealing a package from an Edgewood home, police say.

When Timmy Vick, a 5-year-old Delaware boy with autism, was diagnosed with a brain tumor in October, his family wanted to do something to lift his spirits, so they bought him a replica WWE championship belt, CNN reported.

A sports memorabilia artist offered to customize the belt, so the Vick family shipped it across the country to Washington, police said in a Facebook post. After the package was delivered to the artist’s home, two people stole it from the porch.

The theft was caught on video and shared on social media, police say. Eventually, the thieves changed their minds.

Screengrab: Pierce County Sheriff's Department Facebook

Police say the thieves returned the package along with an apology note, writing, “We are so sorry for taking your stuff. Never in a million years would I have expected I would have stolen from a sick five-year-old. I am ashamed of what I did.”

Sergio Moreira, the artist, says he doesn’t plan on filing charges.

“I don’t see any other way to do it because everybody has something in their lives they’re dealing with,” he said, according to CNN.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is still looking for the thieves, who wrote that homelessness and addiction contributed to their decision to steal the package, cops said.